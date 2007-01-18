NATPE: MTV Latin America Gets Exposed
In an announcement made today in Las Vegas, MTV Latin America will carry the U.S. version of the high-tech dating show Exposed thanks to a deal with Endermol International.
Exposed is a reality dating show that allows participants looking for love to use software that detects if a potential date is lying. It can also detect stress, arousal or depression.
