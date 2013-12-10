NATPE Looks to Break Down Digital Barriers at 2014 Conference

Registration for the upcoming NATPE market and conference in Miami is pacing ahead of last year at this time, notching double-digit growth, said NATPE || Content First President and CEO Rod Perth during a press conference on Tuesday.

“With this being my second year at NATPE, we’ve seen a lot of growth and development in key areas of our business that will continue to deliver on our mission to break down the traditional barriers within our industry, and create an environment where deals get done, across every platform,” says Perth. “With January just a few weeks away, we’re optimistic about the upcoming market and conference.”

Nearly half of the conference’s registered buyers come from international markets, representing 46 different countries. Domestically, 28 TV station groups are participating. Some 225 exhibitors have signed up, 34 of which are attending NATPE for the first time. In addition, five exhibitors are returning this year after some years of absence.

For the second year in a row, each of the major studios — including CBS Television Distribution, Debmar-Mercury, Disney/ABC, Lionsgate, MGM, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Television, Twentieth and Warner Bros. — will be at NATPE. The exhibitors come from 23 different countries, including increased participation from the UK, France, Spain and Germany.

Perth noted that space at the Fontainebleau and Eden Roc Resorts in Miami Beach are rapidly filling up, with the exhibition floor and Tresor Tower both almost sold out and sales for the Sorrento Tower pacing ahead of last year. The Versailles Tower is completely sold out.

The theme for the 2014 conference, which takes place Jan. 27 - 29, 2014 in Miami, is “No Barriers. New Business.” According to Perth, this reflects NATPE’s “commitment to creating the first and most important must-attend market of the year for the linear and digital content communities, and increasingly, for advertisers and brands.” Along those lines, chief marketing officers from several companies — including Amazon, Chipotle, Expedia, Subway and others — are slated to attend and present at the conference.

NATPE also is partnering with the Consumer Electronics Association on a study to learn more about how consumers are using second-screen devices to engage with video content. The results of that study will be delivered in two parts - at CEA and at NATPE later that month. NATPE and CEA also are partnering on an exhibit that will be displayed at NATPE on the 2014 CES Innovations, Design and Engineering Awards Honorees. In general, the conference sessions are structured similarly to last year, featuring multiple content tracks. Featured speakers include Oscar- and Emmy-winner James L. Brooks in conversation with Everybody Loves Raymond’s Phil Rosenthal, Bravo’s Andy Cohen, Friends’ Marta Kauffman, documentarian Morgan Spurlock and Boardwalk Empire’s Terence Winter, among many others.