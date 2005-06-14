NATPE Lines Up Pitch Catchers

NATPE Tuesday announced the lineup of TV execs that will hear the pitches of aspiring showrunners at its third-annual TV Producers’ Boot Camp, set for July 28 and 29 in Los Angeles.

The event gives participants a chance to learn about the development and production process before pitching TV execs.

Among the execs who will hear pitches are John J. MacDonald, GM, Fine Living TV Network; Frank Chindamo, CEO/president, Fun Little Movies; Mary Ellen DiPrisco, VP, original programming, SOAPnet; Marian Effinger, VP, Reality programming, Lifetime; Scott Jackson, director of development, Vin Di Bona Productions; and Rose Caraet, director, creative affairs, de Passe Entertainment.

Other companies expected to send representatives to hear show ideas include Beantown Productions, Disney TV Animation, E! Networks, and FOX Networks Group.