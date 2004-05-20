NATPE Holds Second Boot Camp
I don't know but I've been told! This here sitcom skews way too old! Pound out! one, two. Pound out! three four. Pound Out one two three four, rewrites!
In other words, NATPE will hold its second annual Television Producers' Boot Camp July 29 and 30 at the Wyndham Bel Age Hotel in West Hollywood.
The "camp" is a virtual run-through of the TV development/production process, plus workshops and a chance to pitch show ideas to representatives of talent agencies, networks and distributors.
