NATPE Highlights

From CNN founder Ted Turner to supermodel Tyra Banks, a colorful blend

of TV celebrities descend on Las Vegas next week for the National Association

of Television Program Executives' 42nd annual gathering. The show, which runs

Jan. 25-27, is expecting a 10%-15% larger crowd than last year's 7,000

attendees. Though considerably smaller than its 20,000-person heyday, 2005's

growth is thanks, in part, to President Rick Feldman.

He has done it by revitalizing NATPE and broadening its appeal. “The

definition of a programming executive has changed,” he says. “People at

investment banks, at the William Morris Agency and ICM, at Sprint and Comcast

are involved in programming.”

This year, the traditional programming community continues its support.

Several large syndicators—including Sony Pictures Television, NBC Universal

Television Distribution, Viacom's syndication units, MGM and

Carsey-Werner—will anchor the show floor. Top international distributors like

Sony, Warner Bros. and MGM will also exhibit. While 80% of exhibitors will have

booths, the remaining 20% opt for hotel suites for meeting with clients. Warner

Bros. Domestic Television is the biggest name among the suite-holders.

NATPE will also address the evolving syndication business. Because

syndication now uses original product on multiple formats, a special seminar on

cellphone programming will be offered Jan. 25. A second highlight: small

sessions with execs like Lifetime chief Carole Black and CBS Alternative VP

Chris Sloan.

“We're thrilled with the response from various industries,” says

NATPE Co-Chairman John Weiser, president of distribution at Sony Pictures

Television. “2004 was a turnaround for momentum.”

On the floor, attendees may glimpse syndication stars like Banks, host

of an upcoming Warner Bros. talk show; The

Insider's Pat O'Brien; and Howard Stern sidekick Robin Quivers,

who headlines a new Sony talker. Broadcast faces, including the casts of

Arrested Development and

Scrubs, will also pop up. The comedies are

among the broadcast programs being shopped for syndication. NATPE may no longer

be a deal-making hub, but it offers an education in TV.

Here are some highlights from the 2005 show's agenda:

Tuesday, Jan. 25

8:45 a.m.: Ted Turner, chairman, Turner

Enterprises.

Noon: Maturing Cable Nets Shoot From the

Hip: Bonnie Hammer, USA and Sci Fi;

Ted Harbert, E! Networks;

Steve Koonin, TNT and TBS;

Debra Lee, BET; Peter

Liguori, FX.

4:30 p.m.: Is Over-the-Air

Over?:David

Barrett, Hearst-Argyle Television; Deb

McDermott, Young Broadcasting; Jim

McNamara, Telemundo; Patrick

Mullen, Tribune Broadcasting; Dennis

Swanson, CBS/Viacom.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

9 a.m.: Michael J. Copps, FCC

10:30 a.m.: Anatomy of a Hit: Two and a Half Men:

Chuck Lorre, Peter

Roth, Warner Bros. TV; stars Charlie

Sheen and Jon Cryer.

Noon: The Reality of “Reality”:

Tom Gutteridge, Fremantle North America;

Stephen Lambert, RDF International;

Gregory Lipstone, William Morris;

Ben Silverman, Reveille; Bertram van Munster, The Amazing

Race; Andrea Wong, ABC.

1:30 p.m.: Business Paradigms for the New Bottom

Line: Bill Cella, Magna Global

U.S.; Bruce Rosenblum, Warner Bros. TV;

Nancy Tellem, CBS Entertainment;

Tony Vinciquerra, Fox Networks Group;

Jim Wiatt, William Morris.

Thursday, Jan. 27

8 a.m.: David Janollari, The WB;

Bob Greenblatt, Showtime.

Noon: Future Speak X 3:

Jon Miller, AOL; Ian

Shepard, Sky Interactive; Tom

Wolzein, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.