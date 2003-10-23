NATPE to Give Out ‘Tartikoff Legacy Awards’

The National Association of Television Programming Executives -- in association with Broadcasting & Cable

, Multichannel News

and Variety

-- will be handing out the first annual "Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards" to recognize excellence, leadership and passion in TV programming.

The awards will be presented at a reception Jan. 19 at Las Vegas’ Venetian hotel during NATPE’s annual convention.

The executive editorial staff of the three publications, along with NATPE members, will nominate candidates. NATPE’s executive committee will select the winners. Nominations should be submitted to NATPE’s Web site (www.natpe.org

) by Oct. 30.