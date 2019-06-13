NATPE Founder and Former President Klein Dies at 91

Lew Klein, who founded and was president of NATPE, died at the age of 91.

"Lew was the soul and inspiration for NATPE and was tireless in his work and support of both NATPE and the NATPE Foundation, which he founded and served as president until his passing,” said NATPE chairman Andy Kaplan.

“Our condolences go out to Janet, Lew’s wife, who was by his side for a lifetime and always present at NATPE events, and to Lew’s entire family. We will dearly miss his wise counsel, smiling face and his class. He was one of a kind,” Kaplan said.

Klein started his career in the 1950s in the programming department of WFIL-TV—now WPVI-TV—in Philadelphia. He served a president of Gateway Communications, which owned CBS affiliates in New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, from 1984 to 1993.

He was also executive producer of American Bandstand.

Klein is survived by his wife Janet, children Ellen and Stephen, granddaughter Anna and great-grandchildren Oscar and Miriam.

A memorial service will be held on a date to be determined.