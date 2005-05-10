NATPE Enlisting TV Producers for Boot Camp

NATPE will host its third annual TV Producers’ Boot Camp, a two-day event for independent producers in Los Angeles, on July 28 and 29.

An array of panels, keynote speakers and hands-on clinics will provide an in-depth look at the development and production process.

Rick Feldman, president and CEO of NATPE, said participants will have the opportunity for face-to-face pitch meetings with development executives from leading broadcast and cable networks, talent agencies, and production and distribution companies.

Speakers already confirmed for the event include John Ferriter, senior vice president and head of network alternative packaging for William Morris; Brenda Hampton, executive producer of Showtime’s Fat Actress and the WB’s 7th Heaven; and Jonathan Prince, creator, writer and executive producer of NBC’s American Dreams.

The price for the two-day event is $410 for NATPE members and $680 for the public, with discounts available for early signup.