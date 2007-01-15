NATPE: Emerson Coleman Nominated To Second Term as Co-Chair

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) nominated Hearst-Argyle Television VP of programming Emerson Coleman to a second term as co-chair.

Also nominated is CHUM Television senior VP of content Roma Khanna, who replaces Stephen J. Davis, who completed his term and will serve on NATPE’s Executive Committee.

Nominated for the 2007 NATPE board are Kevin Beggs, president, programming & production, Lionsgate Television, Los Angeles; Leslie Chesloff, senior VP, planning, scheduling & acquisitions, Lifetime Entertainment, New York; Michael Davies, president & CEO, Embassy Row, New York; John Ferriter, senior VP, worldwide head of nonscripted television, William Morris Agency, Los Angeles; Patricia Karpas, VP/general manager, AOL Television Ventures, America Online/AOL Television, New York; Jim Packer, president, Worldwide TV Distribution, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM), Los Angeles; Doug Scott, executive director of branded content and entertainment, Ogilvy Mather Worldwide Inc., New York; and Donna Speciale, president, investment and activation, MediaVest Worldwide, New York.

The nominations are pending formal ratification from NATPE's voting membership during its annual business meeting on Thursday.