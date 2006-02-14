NATPE Elects Co-Chairs

Emerson Coleman, VP of programming for Hearst-Argyle Television and Stephen J. Davis, president, mobile and online media, Infospace, have been elected to serve as co-chairs by the board of the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE).

Coleman and Davis, who is serving his third year in the co-chair position, will oversee NATPE’s executive committee, which is responsible for supervising the preparation of the association’s annual budget, advising NATPE’s board and making recommendations on all of the organization’s business.

John Weiser, president of Sony Pictures Television Distribution, has stepped down from the position after two years. He praised Coleman, saying his “business acumen and leadership skills will provide the NATPE organization and its members the best person to help NATPE continue to grow.”

Coleman, who most recently served on the NATPE executive committee, said he will serve in the role through the 2008 NATPE conference. At Hearst-Argyle Television, he has been actively involved in the rapidly changing world of media and previously was an Emmy Award-winning producer of international TV projects.

Having begun his career as a writer and filmmaker, he had served as senior producer for WBZ Boston, executive in charge of local programming at WJZ Baltimore and later joined Hearst's WBAL-TV Baltimore as director of broadcast operations.

Davis previously was president of Granada America, the U.S.-based development and production division of ITV plc, one of Europe’s largest media companies. During his tenure there, the company became the largest foreign-owned supplier to the U.S. television networks.