NATPE Conference Will Return in 2010

NATPE '09: Complete Coverage from B&C

Dispelling the widespread "this-may-be-the-last-NATPE" speculation amid the troubled economic climate, National Association of Television Program Executives CEO Rick Feldman announced the organization will once again hold its annual conference at this time next year.

Feldman made the announcement during opening remarks Tuesday morning at the conference in the Mandalay Bay convention center in Las Vegas.

"Everyone in this room is under pressure to make the most of their time and money," Feldman said before introducing the conference keynote with Lions Gate CEO Jon Feltheimer.

Feldman said NATPE will offer a variety of options for exhibitors and participants at next year's conference to adapt to companies' budgets.

How the exhibition area will come together has yet to be determined. But one thing that will be different, according to Feldman, is that Mandalay Bay will increase the number of hotel suites made available to conferees.