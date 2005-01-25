NATPE Chief Slams Regulatory Environment

The government has created "an impossible environment" for the television industry, National Association of Television Programming Executives CEO Rick Feldman said, pointing to censorship of television broadcasts, as well as unsettled Federal Communications Commission rules on ownership caps and the digital transition.

"It creates confusion and uncertainty that keeps (the industry) from moving ahead," Feldman said in Las Vegas at the opening meeting of this year's annual gathering of the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE).

He called on television executives to come together to lobby the government on these issues, saying NATPE plans to hold a one-day meeting this spring to talk about concerns and strategy for resolving them.

The symposium will be organized with help from USC's Annenberg School for Communciation in a bid "to create spirited and reasonable dialog," Feldman said. The industry needs to balance the need to preserve the creative rights of television producers while protecting consumers, he said.

