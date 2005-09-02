NATPE Calls For TV Teachers

NATPE has officially put out the call to educators who want to learn more about the biz as membes of its 2006 Faculty Fellow Program.

The academic year is short--the duration of the NATPE convention in Las Vegas, Jan.24-26.

The program promotes communication between academe and the TV industry as well as to educating the teachers on current TV issues, including programming, distribution, advertising, and ratings.

Teachers will be chosen according to educational background, current teaching assignments, level of media experience and an essay, of sorts, on why they should be picked.

The faculty will get free room, board, and special activites and seminars at a daylong event.

Any interested teachers can download an application or get more information at www.natpe.org. Those applications are due Oct. 15.