NATPE: Branded Entertainment Is Topic A

The buzz among top media buyers at this year's annual TV syndication

mart, NATPE 2005, won't be the new first-run shows starring supermodel Tyra

Banks or Howard Stern sidekick Robin Quivers. Media buyers and syndicators in

Las Vegas will be far more interested in branded entertainment, or deals that

integrate clients' products and brands into TV programs, either as product

placement or as part of the script.

This is the same topic that has been driving early talks between media

buyers and the broadcast and cable networks, as well as the Hollywood studios

that supply them: the prospect of getting in on the ground floor of an

opportunity to integrate their products and brands into what could be the next

big hit.

The problem, say Madison Avenue media buyers, is that the syndication

business hasn't generated a big list of hits lately. The most successful

shows launched over the past couple of years—NBC Universal's

Ellen Degeneres Show and Buena Vista

Television's Tony Danza Show—are getting

ratings that would be considered respectable by cable-TV standards but are not

exactly the kind of numbers advertisers expect from broadcast-TV hits.

“None of those were really a breakout show,” notes Brad Adgate,

senior vice president and director of corporate research at Horizon Media, New

York. “The last genuine hit in syndication would be Dr. Phil.”

Now syndicators and advertisers alike are looking to develop a wide

array of branded entertainment opportunities. Already, off-network shows

feature product placement technologies that can place brands in series that

have already been produced. Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution has

been leading some of those conversations for off-network shows like

Friends and Drew

Carey.

Tie-Ins must seem natural

Frank Zazza, president of iTVX, a company that tracks product-placement

deals on television, says one of the problems with virtual product placement is

creating tie-ins that seem natural and organic with the original production.

For example, placing a box of Tide detergent on the counter of Café Perk

on the set of Friends might seem contrived,

but placing a container of Tropicana orange juice on the table in Rachel and

Monica's apartment while they're having breakfast might seem perfectly

natural.

The NATPE agenda has several sessions devoted to the topic, including

panels on “branded entertainment” and “advertiser as partner,” but

Richard Linnett, director of MPG Entertainment, the branded entertainment unit

of media agency MPG, New York, says the real action will be in the exhibition

booths and in the dining establishments surrounding the conference. “People

will be flocking to NATPE to talk to producers,” he says.

While Madison Avenue has watched branded-entertainment deals heat up in

syndication recently, it is The Oprah Winfrey

Show's landmark deal that gave new Pontiac cars away to every

member of the studio audience that has captivated the ad industry.

“Now everyone is looking for their Oprah deal,” said Jana O'Brien, executive vice

president-executive director of strategic research at General Motors Planworks,

the unit handling GM's media planning, during a recent industry

conference.

“It created a whole ruckus out there,” says iTVX's Zazza. “It

opened up syndication for millions of dollars in product placement.”

The syndication business had already been stepping up such deals when

the Oprah/Pontiac agreement broke, he says,

citing similar plugs on Ellen Degeneres, Tony

Danza and other first-run talk shows. He says product placement has

always been an integral part of syndicated game shows but is more a legacy of

conventional “promotional-consideration” deals, in which marketers supply

free product as prizes and pay a small fee for 10-second promotional IDs.

A big question in the minds of both buyers and sellers attending NATPE

this year is how big the branded-entertainment market could actually be.

“While theoretically the inventory is unlimited, we are all working together

to define what is appropriate from the point of view of the show, the brand

and, of course, the consumer watching at home,” says Michael Teicher,

executive vice president, media sales, for Warner Bros. Domestic Television

Distribution, which sells a mix of first-run programs like

Ellen Degeneres, as well as some of the

highest-profile off-network series. “If these things are forced, they will

become overdone and ineffective.”

Aside from branded- entertainment opportunities, media buyers aren't

buzzing about the prospects for any new shows being offered in syndication this

year, with the possible exception of Martha Stewart's. While few details have

been made available, the show is being produced by reality-TV impresario Mark

Burnett, known for hot reality shows and ample product tie-ins. “Everyone

will be watching that one, because Martha Stewart and Mark Burnett are great

programmers,” says iTVX's Zazza, “but they're also great

marketers.”

But even that's no guarantee for success in a business where new hits

have been difficult to create, mainly because established shows continue to hog

the most valuable timeslots on TV stations. That makes it difficult to get the

coverage and clearances necessary to get big ratings and big ad dollars.

Syndication's Stable Ratings

Consider Dr. Phil, which by most

standards was the last legitimate hit in syndication. The show posts

respectable ratings by first-run–syndication standards, but it isn't

exactly sizzling in advertising demand. At about $38,000 per national 30-second

ad unit, Dr. Phil commands a fraction of the

ad rates generated by top off-network syndicated series, which reap ratings and

ad prices more akin to their first-run broadcast-network counterparts than to

first-run syndicated shows (see table).

As modest as demand for Dr. Phil is

in the current advertising marketplace, first-run newcomers like

Ellen and Tony

Danza are generating ad rates more like cable than broadcast,

fetching about $14,000 and $10,000, respectively, per national 30-second ad

unit.

Despite the lack of significant new product, syndication continues to

hold its own, delivering stable overall ratings in a marketplace where ratings

continue to fragment for broadcast networks. As a result, syndication was the

fastest-growing medium, next to online media, in terms of advertising budgets.

“We're up 17.4% this calendar year,” boasts Mitch Burg, president of the

Syndicated Network Television Association, referring to the trade group's

analysis of advertising spending data for 2004.

Dearth of Sitcoms

Moreover, media buyers say there don't seem to be any significant new

shows coming down the syndication pipe. “I'm not hearing any early buzz on

any new programs or genres,” says Ray Warren, managing director and head of

the national broadcast group at OMD USA, New York, who doesn't even plan to

attend this year's NATPE convention. “There's nothing coming off the

blocks.”

Andy Donchin, director of national broadcast for Carat, New York,

agrees, noting that part of the problem is a shift by the major broadcast

networks away from scripted programming, especially sitcoms, and toward reality

fare. He warns, “There has been such a dearth of good sitcoms on network TV,

you have to wonder what's coming down the pipeline.”