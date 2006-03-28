NATPE Back in Vegas for 2007

The next National Association of Television Program Executives Conference & Exhibition will take place Jan. 15-18, 2007, at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.

The third annual Mobile ++ Conference will be also held within those dates. The conference returns to the Mandalay Bay for the third consecutive year. Attendance for the conference has grown for the last four years, with 7,715 showing up in 2006.

The 2006 conference may be best-remembered for the industry's scrambling to respond to the surprise announcement that the WB and UPN networks would be shuttered, giving way to the birth of the new CW network.