NATPE axes Easy in '04
The National Association of Television Programming Executives has canceled plans to hold its 2004 programming conference in New
Orleans.
The organization said the decision was an "outgrowth of the changing needs of
the association's membership."
In part, that's a reference to the fact that many of the Los Angeles-based
programmers are less tolerant of the added costs of traveling to and setting up
exhibit booths in New Orleans.
At the same time, NATPE confirmed that next year's show would be held,
as previously committed, in the Big Easy.
NATPE president Bruce Johansen said he and NATPE's strategic task force are
"currently exploring all possible options available so that NATPE can best serve
the interests of our membership."
But, Johansen stressed, 'Make no mistake about it, we will hold an annual
conference in 2004."
Details to follow.
As for 2003, NATPE will provide new modular booth packages "comparable to
hotel suite costs to all companies wishing to exhibit in New Orleans next
January."
In addition to floor booths, exhibitors can opt for hospitality suites on the
second floor of New Orleans' convention center.
