NATPE to Award Bell Blue, Gustavo and Adriana Cisneros, Leno, Murray, Sarandos

The NATPE will honor Linda Bell Blue, Gustavo Cisneros, Adriana Cisneros, Jay Leno, Jonathan Murray and Ted Sarandos with its 12th annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award, NATPE president and CEO Rod Perth announced Monday.

Named for the acclaimed television programmer, the award recognizes professionals who display exemplary leadership, vision, passion and independence in producing TV programming.

Bell Blue, who executive produced Entertainment Tonight for 19 years, currently serves as president of Entertainment Tonight Studios. Gustavo Cisneros is chairman of the media, entertainment, telecommunication and consumer production organization Cisneros. His daughter Adriana serves as CEO and vice chairman.

Leno hosted The Tonight Show for more than two decades. Murray, a pioneer of the modern reality TV genre, is chairman of Bunim/Murray Productions. Ted Sarandos is Netflix’s chief content officer.

A special reception celebrating the honorees will be hosted by Craig Ferguson on Jan. 21, 2015 at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach in association with Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News during the 2015 NATPE Market & Conference.