Bell Blue Named President of Entertainment Tonight Studios

Linda Bell Blue has been named president of the newly-created Entertainment Tonight Studios, following her departure as executive producer of Entertainment Tonight.

B&C reported last month that Bell Blue would depart as executive producer of ETafter 19 years when her current contract expires. In her new role, Bell Blue will oversee the creation of ET-branded series and specials for cable, broadcast and digital platforms.

"Linda Bell Blue has been an integral part of the CBS family for almost two decades running the No. 1 syndicated entertainment newsmagazine in the world," Armando Nuñez, president and CEO of CBS Global Distribution Group. "We have created Entertainment Tonight Studios to serve the unending thirst for pop-culture-themed content and to continue to expand the stellar ET brand."

DJ Petroro and Linda Fuller will be taking the reins of Entertainment Tonight as executive producers.