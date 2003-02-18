NATPE application deadline set

All TV executives looking to run the National Association of Television

Program Executives must get their application in by March 7, Lew Klein, chairman

of the association's search committee, said Tuesday.

Interested individuals should send their information to

lewklein@mindspring.com

.

The committee will review applications beginning March 8, followed by

personal interviews, with a goal of presenting a final candidate to NATPE's

board of directors by the association's spring meeting April 23 in Los

Angeles.

Qualifications include experience in both domestic and

international television, as well as advertising and new

media.