NATPE application deadline set
All TV executives looking to run the National Association of Television
Program Executives must get their application in by March 7, Lew Klein, chairman
of the association's search committee, said Tuesday.
Interested individuals should send their information to
lewklein@mindspring.com
.
The committee will review applications beginning March 8, followed by
personal interviews, with a goal of presenting a final candidate to NATPE's
board of directors by the association's spring meeting April 23 in Los
Angeles.
Qualifications include experience in both domestic and
international television, as well as advertising and new
media.
