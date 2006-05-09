NATPE Adds ‘NextGen’ to Annual Boot Camp

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) will expand its annual Television Producers’ Boot Camp to include the “NextGen TV Festival and Competition” when this year’s event is held July 26-28 in West Hollywood, Calif.

The Boot Camp, in its fourth year, features panels, keynote speakers and clinics on the development and production process.It culminates with a “Pitch Pit,” a chance to pitch ideas to development executives from networks, talent agencies and production companies.

CAA packaging agent and head of alternative television Michael Camacho will deliver the keynote address, while Anthony Zuiker, executive producer of the CSI franchise, will deliver the closing address.

This year, the new festival will feature competition in six categories: animation, comedy, drama, mobile, factual and unscripted.Entries can run a maximum of six minutes.Grand prize winners get a cash prize, a six month mentorship, two pitch meetings, inclusion in the NATPE 2007 Video Wall and a complimentary NATPE 2007 registration.

“User generated content across all platforms will play a significant role in the future of our business and it makes perfect sense for NATPE to honor those who are creating this imaginative material as part of the popular Boot Camp series,” says NATPE President and CEO Rick Feldman.