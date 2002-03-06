NATPE adds lawsuit to woes

The National Association of Television Programming Executives has a new

problem to deal with.

Already facing problems with attendance and the top syndication studios, the

TV-conference organization is being sued by the Las Vegas Hilton.

The Las Vegas Sun reported Wednesday that the hotel has filed suit

against NATPE claiming that the organization failed to pay for rooms and meeting

space it reserved for January's conference in Las Vegas.

The suit was filed in Clark County District Court and alleged that NATPE failed to

use and pay for all 2,400 hotel rooms and meeting space it reserved for the

conference, which was held at both the Hilton and the neighboring Las Vegas Convention

Center.

NATPE executives declined comment.

A Las Vegas Hilton spokesman was unavailable for comment.

Late last year, NATPE executives escaped legal woes in New Orleans after

agreeing to keep the group's annual conference in the 'Big Easy.'

Attorneys for NATPE made waves when they notified hotels near the New

Orleans Convention Center that the association was looking to pull out of its commitments

for 2003 and 2004.

NATPE executives changed their minds and are committed to

going to New Orleans next January.