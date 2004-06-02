NATPE Adds European Flair

The National Association of Television Programming Executives is teaming up with its opposite number in central and Eastern Europe, DISCOP, to provide those countries with a higher profile in the United States.

DISCOP will get space for up to 20 companies in its own pavilion at next year's NATPE convention. The pavilion will get a plug at DISCOP’s annual program market in Budapest June 24-26.

"The Eastern European television production industry is fast growing and is now ready to

bring high-quality programming to international marketplaces," says Patrick Jucaud, founding manager of DISCOP.

