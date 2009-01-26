NATPE 2009: This TV Clears 60%

NATPE '09: Complete Coverage from B&C

With certain stations from Tribune, Raycom and Sunbeam signing up to air This TV, the digital entertainment channel has raised its clearance level to over 60% of the country. The new additions include Tribune’s KTLA Los Angeles, WPHL Philadelphia, WDCW Washington, WTIC and WTXX Hartford and WGNO/WNOL New Orleans; Sunbeam’s WHDH Boston; and 15 Raycom outlets, including WUAB Cleveland and WMC Memphis.

Four stations owned by Quincy Newspapers Inc. are also on board for This, a joint venture between MGM and Weigel Broadcasting. Previously announced partners include Hearst-Argyle and Sinclair.

“This TV’s ideal turn-key solution for local stations is a great fit in a number of our key markets,” said Tribune Broadcasting V.P. Strategy and Administration Gina Mazzaferri. “This was an easy decision for us because it offered a great deal of flexibility to integrate ‘This’ with our local and sports programming.”

Advertising-supported This TV is mostly comprised of MGM’s movie

library, offering such classic films as Teen Wolf, Red Dawn,

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, Babette’s Feast, Midnight Cowboy and many

others. TV stations also are encouraged to localize the network as

Tribune plans to, adding local newscasts, sports and other exclusive

local programming.

“We look forward to providing our growing affiliate base with a service

they value for its revenue potential, ease of operation and promotional

platform opportunities,” said Neal Sabin, Weigel’s executive vice

president, in a statement.

MGM’s Executive V.P. of Broadcast Strategy John Bryan said This, which offers a wide variety of movies, is well-suited for a rough economy. “With quality films and TV programs from MGM’s rich library,” he said, “we’re providing an economically viable turn-key programming service for local markets.”