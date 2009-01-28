NATPE 2009: ‘Marie’ Sold in New York, Los Angeles

Program Partners has cleared its first-run talk show Marie, starring Marie Osmond, on NBC Universal-owned WNBC New York and Tribune’s KTLA Los Angeles.

That brings clearances for the show to 70%, according to Ritch Colbert, Program Partners co-principal, at a Wednesday afternoon panel at NATPE in Las Vegas. Weigel Broadcasting’s WCIU Chicago is expected to pick up the show as well, giving it clearances for fall 2009 in the top three markets.

Osmond will shoot the show from Las Vegas, where she’s signed a two-year deal to appear at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino with her brother, Donny. Along with their Vegas variety show, Donny is expected to appear on the next season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, which starts in March.