NATPE 2009: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Cleared For Fall 2010

Twentieth’s off-net sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, is cleared in 75% of the country for a fall 2010 debut, said Bob Cook, the company’s president and COO. Clearances include the Fox Television Stations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, and in 23 of the top 25 markets, including Philadelphia and Dallas.

Besides Fox, Hearst-Argyle, Tribune, CBS Television, Raycom, Gannett, Cox, Belo, Hubbard and Bahakel broadcast groups have cleared the show.

How I Met Your Mother airs Monday nights on CBS and is executive produced by Carter Bays, Craig Thomas and Pamela Fryman.