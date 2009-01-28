NATPE 2009: Fox O&O and CBS TV Renew Weekly Kids Educational Series

NATPE '09: Complete Coverage from B&C

Three programs by independent producer Steve Rotfeld’s broadcast syndication company, Steve Rotfeld Productions, have been renewed with Fox O&O and CBS Television station groups for the fall.

The weekly series Wild About Animals, Awesome Adventures are now cleared to run in 29 of the top 30 markets in the U.S. including the Fox O&O station group. Another series, Whaddyado, has been cleared in 27 of the top markets including the CBS Television Stations group for the CW and MyNetwork stations.

“We’re delighted that all three series continue to build year after year,” Rotfeld said, adding that Wild About Animal and Awesome Adventures will fulfill a portion of the FCC-mandated educational/informational programming for the stations it appears on.

Wild, hosted by Emmy award-winning actress Marriete Hartley, delivers stories about animals from all over the world and is targeted towards older teens. Awesome Adventures, which won a Parent’s Choice Award, takes young teens around the world to explore places like the rain forests and the Swiss Alps. Whaddayado explores moral dilemmas and the actions of people in a moment of crisis.

Steve Rofteld Productions began in 1985. Its programs have since appeared in national syndication as well as on TLC, ESPN, ESPN Classic, Animal Planet, and the Travel Channel.