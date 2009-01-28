NATPE 2009: Deal or No Deal Hits Series High

Filed at 1:28 EST on January 28, 2009

NBC Universal's rookie Deal or No Deal finally hit the benchmark 2.0 live-plus-same-day national household rating in the week ended January 18, up 5% from the prior week and a series high for the rookie game show. TV stations say they are currently negotiating the renewal of that show and that it should be back for a second season.

CBS Television Distribution's already-renewed The Doctors held steady at its previous season high 1.9. Sony's Judge Karen and Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt remain tied at an unchanged 1.0. Debmar-Mercury's Trivial Pursuit: America Plays fell 14% to a 0.6, landing in a tie with Program Partners' Family Court, which was flat.

Talk shows also fared well in the week, except CTD's The Oprah Winfrey Show, which declined 15% to a 4.7. Five other talkers were up by double-digits, however.

In second place, CTD's Dr. Phil was up 13% to a 3.5, getting a 19% boost to a 3.7 from a Jan. 12 appearance by Dr. Travis Stork of The Doctors, which is executive produced by Dr. Phil McGraw's son, Jay. Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly inched up 3% to a 3.0. Warner Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres was even at a 2.3. NBC Universal's Maury jumped 12% to a 1.9. CTD's Rachael Ray held firm at a 1.8. NBC U's Jerry Springer gained 9% to a 1.2. Warner Bros.' Tyra Banks climbed 10% to a 1.1. NBC U's Steve Wilkos was unchanged at a 1.1. Twentieth's The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet tied its season high, gaining 11% to a 1.0. NBC U's Martha Stewart improved 14% to a 0.8.

Among the court shows, CTD's Judge Judy dipped 2% to a 4.5. In second place, CTD's Judge Joe Brown was flat at a 2.4. Warner Bros.' People's Court held at a 2.2. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis and Twentieth's Judge Alex each climbed 6% to a 1.8 and 1.7, respectively. Twentieth's Divorce Court was unchanged at a 1.5. Twentieth's Cristina's Court climbed 10% to a 1.1. Sony's Judge David Young was flat at a 0.8.

The games were mostly down. CTD's Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! each declined 3% to a 7.7 and a 6.3, respectively. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire lost 4% to a 2.6. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud bucked the game-show downtrend, gaining 7% to a 1.5.

The access magazines were mixed. CTD's genre leader Entertainment Tonight dipped 2% to a 4.8. CTD's Inside Edition fell 3% to a 3.3. NBC Universal's Access Hollywood was flat at a 2.3. Warner Bros.' TMZ jumped 21% to a new season high 2.3, tying Access. CTD's The Insider held steady at its previous season high 2.0. Warner Bros.' Extra advanced 6% to a new season high 1.9.

Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men continued to dominate the off-net sitcoms, improving 8% to a new season high 5.6. Twentieth's Family Guy added 5% to a 4.3. Sony's Seinfeld was reprocessed by Nielsen and no rating was available for the week. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond gained 6% to a 3.4. Warner Bros.' George Lopez slipped 9% to a 3.0. Sony's King of Queens gained 4% to a 2.8. Warner Bros.' Friends was unchanged at a 2.7. Twentieth's King of the Hill was up 4% to a new season high 2.6. Debmar-Mercury's rookie sitcom House of Payne dropped 8% to a 2.4.