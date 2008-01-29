NATPE 2008: NATPE Chief 'Disappointed' in Sony Pictures Television

National Association of Television Program Executives president Rick Feldman said he is disappointed that Sony Pictures Television executives are doing business in Las Vegas during NATPE’s annual syndication confab even as the studio did not pay to exhibit at the event.

As first reported by B&C following last year’s NATPE gathering, SPT decided to shift resources from NATPE to the Consumer Electronics Show, beginning with this month’s show.

While SPT’s international division has a paid presence in Las Vegas, Feldman said he was sorry to learn that SPT domestic executives are taking meetings at an area hotel with people who are in town for the NATPE convention.

“It is disappointing and unfortunate,” Feldman said Tuesday in an interview. “I will ask [SPT executives] Steve [Mosko] and John [Weiser] to think about recommitting to the event.”

Sony executives could not be reached for comment.

Feldman said other NATPE members became aware of Sony’s presence and expressed disappointment, leading him to comment on the record.

However, he did call it a backhanded compliment that SPT was present in some form after making headlines about shifting its resources away from NATPE.





For complete NATPE coverage, click here.