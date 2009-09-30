NATOA Joins Google, Microsoft in Supporting ‘Fiber to the Library' Initiative

The National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors has joined Google and Microsoft in supporting the Fiber to the Library initiative.

The initiative, a project of the Community Telestructure Initiative, which promotes broadband infrastructure deployment, wants every library in the U.S. connected to high-speed broadband by 2010.

"NATOA is proud to endorse the ‘Fiber to the Library' initiative," said NATOA President Mary Beth Henry in a statement. "Countless local governments have worked with public libraries for more than a decade to offer high-capacity Internet access over fiber optics, much as we do to other key anchor institutions such as schools and first responders. Libraries serve the essential function in any community of offering connectivity to the unconnected, and as the public space where all can experience the value of next generation online applications."

Both the FCC and key lawmakers have suggested that one way to help insure universal access to high-speed broadband is to get it to anchor institutions including libraries, schools and hospitals.