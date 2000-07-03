National Video Center, XYZ team

New York production house National Video Center has partnered with motion-control firm XYZ Pictures Inc.

National has created an animation-stand facility within its New York headquarters that will be used by XYZ's Frank Ferrigno, an expert in computerized animation stand and tabletop shooting, the companies said. The facility includes a modified 13-axis Automation System 1 situated on a 360-square-foot stage.

Associated equipment includes a Sony BVP-570 digital camera, a component digital switcher/DVE, 12-channel dimmer board, digital color correction, a paint/rotoscoping workstation and an Ultimatte 9 blue-screen/green-screen matte system.