National TeleConsultants’ Hobson Dies at 59

Edward Hobson, a vice president with technology-consulting and systems-integration firm National TeleConsultants of Glendale, Calif., died Jan. 28 in Nevada City, Calif., after a battle with cancer. He was 59.

Hobson was a respected technology executive with a long career in the broadcast industry working for various equipment vendors. He was a past president, governor and fellow of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and a member of the International Broadcasting Conference board of directors.

He also worked for Grass Valley and Sony Electronics and cofounded Omneon Video Networks.

An East Coast memorial service will be held Feb. 16 in Mercerville, N.J.