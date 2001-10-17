National Show looking suite
In a move to head off the sort of defections to hotels that have plagued the
National Association of Television Programming Executives conference and the
Western Show, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association said
Wednesday that it will create 'executive suites' on the exhibit floor for the
National Show May 5 through 8 in New Orleans.
The booths-in-a-box will include screening and conference rooms, along with
customized signage, and they are intended to provide companies with a way to
have a presence on the floor without doing, and financing, traditional
booths.
'A tough economy and uncertain times have created a new environment for all
trade shows,' NCTA president Robert Sachs said.
