‘National Lampoon Radio Hour’ Podcast Premieres Dec. 19

National Lampoon premieres the podcast National Lampoon Radio Hour Dec. 19. In a partnership with Forever Dog Podcast Network, there are 11 episodes. They will be available on iTunes, Spotify and other podcasting platforms.

Cole Escola and Jo Firestone are the lead writers. Brett Davis, Alex English, Maeve Higgins, Aaron Jackson and Rachel Pegram are some of the comedians who will appear in the podcast. Rachel Dratch, Amy Sedaris, Chris Gethard, Julie Klausner and Jordan Klepper are guest stars.

Video of each episode will be available at www.nationallampoon.com and YouTube.

“The National Lampoon Radio Hour is an institution,” said Evan Shapiro, National Lampoon president. “These inmates do it proud.”

National Lampoon started as a comedy magazine in 1970 and shifted to movies, such as the Vacation franchise and Van Wilder.

National Lampoon Radio Hour is executive produced by Forever Dog’s Joe Cilio, Alex Ramsey and Brett Boham, and Evan Shapiro. Cole Escola is head writer and executive producer. Brandon Tamburri and Tracy Soren direct the video series.