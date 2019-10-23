Chris Hayes Takes Podcast Tour to Chicago Nov. 12

Chris Hayes, host of All In with Chris Hayes on MSNBC, takes his podcast tour to Chicago Nov. 12. His podcast is called “Why Is This Happening” and his tour previously stopped in Austin in September, where he interviewed Sen. Ted Cruz, and Los Angeles Oct. 21, where Hayes spoke with director Adam McKay and author Omar El Akkad.

The podcast launched in May 2018.

On Nov. 12, Hayes takes his show to House of Blues in Chicago. His guests include New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, who created The 1619 Project, which marked the 400th anniversary of slavery in the U.S. They’ll discuss how slavery continues to shape politics and culture in the U.S. He also chats with author and historian Ibram X. Kendi, recipient of a National Book Award.

Hayes has a podcast show in New York Dec. 8. The venue and guests have not been announced.