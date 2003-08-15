National Journal : NAB once and future power
The Aug. 9 issue of National Journal documents the National Association of Broadcasters' lobbying challenges in a story headlined "Broadcast Blues."
The generally positive piece chronicles the network/station split over the ownership-cap issue and the "major policy challenge" it has "foisted" on the association.
In the end, the piece's reporting suggested, the NAB will continue to be a force to be reckoned with, even if it does not regain the network members it has lost.
