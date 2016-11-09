National Geographic’s 'Mars' Draws 364.6 Million TV Ad Impressions in One Week

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Nov. 6).

The six-part series Mars (debuting Nov. 14 on National Geographic) took the No. 1 spot in our ranking last time after its promo racked up 263.5 million TV ad impressions in just seven days. Now it’s not only No. 1 again, but by adding another 364.6 million impressions over the subsequent seven days, it’s far outpaced our No. 2 finisher, the 2016 Country Music Awards (ABC).

Pure Genius (CBS) repeats, holding steady at No. 3, while at No. 4 MSNBC offers a promo for itself (starring Chris Matthews), and new series People Magazine Investigates (Investigation Discovery) snags fifth place.

1) Mars, National Geographic Channel

Impressions: 364,571,028

Imp. Types: National 77%, Local 17%, VOD/OTT 6%

Avg. View Rate: 82.87%

In-network Value: $2,714,079

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $31,792

2) 2016 CMA Awards, ABC

Impressions: 165,598,823

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 74.37%

In-network Value: $1,752,950

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $515,631

3) Pure Genius, CBS

Impressions: 162,509,881

Imp. Types: National 67%, Local 27%, VOD/OTT 6%

Avg. View Rate: 83.92%

In-network Value: $1,620,262

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $210,051

4) MSNBC, MSNBC

Impressions: 141,747,618

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 5%

Avg. View Rate: 95.54%

In-network Value: $1,026,183

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $89,488

5) People Magazine Investigates, Investigation Discovery

Impressions: 137,815,889

Imp. Types: National 82%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 85.86%

In-network Value: $730,234

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $57,645

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted, VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).