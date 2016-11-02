National Geographic’s Promo Push for ‘Mars’: More Than a Quarter Billion TV Impressions in One Week

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Oct. 30).

In our last ranking, the six-part series Mars (National Geographic Channel) squeaked into our top 5 at fifth place with 151.9 million TV ad impressions. This week it surges past the quarter-billion mark to take the No. 1 spot as its launch date (Nov. 14) nears. There’s only one other repeat on our chart: Pure Genius (CBS), which moves up one spot to No. 3, driven by an increase from 174.4 to 218 million TV ad impressions. The rest of our list is all about sports and event television, courtesy of NFL Network, ABC and Fox.

1) Mars, National Geographic Channel

Impressions: 263,488,502

Imp. Types: National 77%, Local 17%, VOD/OTT 6%

Avg. View Rate: 86.07%

In-network Value: $998,140

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

2) Pure Genius, CBS

Impressions: 217,994,791

Imp. Types: National 76%, Local 19%, VOD/OTT 5%

Avg. View Rate: 88.56%

In-network Value: $2,261,315

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $329,988

3) Thursday Night Football, NFL Network

Impressions: 175,029,208

Imp. Types: National 77%, Local 20%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 60.25%

In-network Value: $2,252,717

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,359,427

4) 2016 CMA Awards, ABC

Impressions: 170,361,829

Imp. Types: National 73%, Local 23%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 88.37%

In-network Value: $2,788,756

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $149,762

5) 2016 World Series, FOX

Impressions: 167,456,348

Imp. Types: National 61%, Local 38%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 93.07%

In-network Value: $1,031,614

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted, VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).