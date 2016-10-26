AMC’s Promo Push for ‘The Walking Dead’: 196 Million TV Ad Impressions in One Week

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Oct. 23).

For the first time in seven weeks, our ranking tilts toward cable, with only two of the top 5 promos courtesy of broadcast nets. The Walking Dead (AMC) lurches to No. 1, with 196 million TV ad impressions for its promo, outdoing People of Earth (TBS), with 184.1 million, at No. 2 for the second week in a row. Pure Genius (CBS) also makes a repeat appearance, while Timeless (NBC) returns after a week’s absence from the top 5. And the coming-in-November “Global Event Series” Mars (National Geographic Channel) debuts in fifth place with 151.9 million TV ad impressions for its promo.

Related: TBS’ Promo Push for ‘People of Earth’

1) The Walking Dead, AMC

Impressions: 196,014,774

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 87.57%

In-network Value: $3,278,545

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,724,606

2) People of Earth, TBS

Impressions: 184,144,414

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 6%

Avg. View Rate: 91.28%

In-network Value: $1,655,071

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $248,432

3) Pure Genius, CBS

Impressions: 174,414,495

Imp. Types: National 74%, Local 21%, VOD/OTT 5%

Avg. View Rate: 95.27%

In-network Value: $2,578,823

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $161,968

4) Timeless, NBC

Impressions: 153,818,887

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 87.47%

In-network Value: $1,914,758

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

5) Mars, National Geographic

Impressions: 151,903,592

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 6%

Avg. View Rate: 89.42%

In-network Value: $959,625

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted, VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).