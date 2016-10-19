TBS’ Promo Push for ‘People of Earth’: 136.4M TV Ad Impressions in One Week

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Oct. 9).

National Geographic Channel wanted to make absolutely sure that everyone knew about its adaptation of Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Reagan, giving the telefilm, which premiered on Oct. 16, a massive promo push that racked up 160.2 million TV ad impressions in just one week. Timeless (NBC), which made our last three charts (twice at No. 1), slips out of the top 5, making way for new entrants People of Earth (set to premiere Oct. 31 on TBS) at No. 2 and Pure Genius (Oct. 27 on CBS) at No. 4. Meanwhile, American Housewife (ABC) moves to No. 3 (up from No. 4 last time) and Damon Wayans vehicle Lethal Weapon (Fox) returns to the top 5 after a week’s absence.

Related: ABC’s Promo Push for ‘Conviction’: 197 Million TV Ad Impressions in One Week

1) Killing Reagan, National Geographic Channel

Impressions: 160,208,770

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 84.82%

In-network Value: $2,169,245

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $361,226

2) People of Earth, TBS

Impressions: 136,421,295

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 6%

Avg. View Rate: 95.53%

In-network Value: $1,834,588

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $62,671

3) American Housewife, ABC

Impressions: 131,879,639

Imp. Types: National 77%, Local 18%, VOD/OTT 5%

Avg. View Rate: 81.86%

In-network Value: $885,193

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $382,520

4) Pure Genius, CBS

Impressions: 130,158,208

Imp. Types: National 75%, Local 20%, VOD/OTT 5%

Avg. View Rate: 95.85%

In-network Value: $2,353,584

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $55,654

5) Lethal Weapon, Fox

Impressions: 128,773,742

Imp. Types: National 68%, Local 29%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 91.73%

In-network Value: $1,718,932

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted, VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).