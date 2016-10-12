ABC’s Promo Push for ‘Conviction’: 197 Million TV Ad Impressions in One Week

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Oct. 9).

NBC, which topped our last two charts with its promos for time-travel drama Timeless, slips to No. 3, ceding first place to ABC with its Conviction promo; ABC also appears at No. 4 thanks to its big American Housewife push. Fellow Big Four nets CBS and Fox, which ranked last time with, respectively, Scorpion and Lethal Weapon, both cede their places in the top 5, making way for the National Geographic television film Killing Reagan and The CW’s Supergirl.

1) Conviction, ABC

Impressions: 197,261,719

Imp. Types: National 75%, Local 20%, VOD/OTT 5%

Avg. View Rate: 88.38%

In-network Value: $2,024,459

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $389,990

2) Killing Reagan, National Geographic Channel

Impressions: 189,846,585

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 92.51%

In-network Value: $1,730,037

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $325,559

3) Timeless, NBC

Impressions: 187,554,615

Imp. Types: National 77%, Local 15%, VOD/OTT 8%

Avg. View Rate: 93.13%

In-network Value: $3,330,974

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $306,417

4) American Housewife, ABC

Impressions: 124,432,216

Imp. Types: National 79%, Local 15%, VOD/OTT 6%

Avg. View Rate: 88.52%

In-network Value: $1,546,931

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $349,290

5) Supergirl, The CW

Impressions: 117,719,882

Imp. Types: National 64%, Local 30%, VOD/OTT 6%

Avg. View Rate: 89.16%

In-network Value: $889,613

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $959,175

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted, VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).