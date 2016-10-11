Primetime Ratings: ‘Supergirl’ Starts Strong on CW

NBC won big on Monday thanks to The Voice, which rated a 2.9 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnight ratings. With Timeless at 1.5, NBC scored a 2.4 for the night, and an 8 share. CBS did a 1.9/6, ABC a 1.4/5, Fox a 1.1/3 and The CW a 0.7/2.

On the latter, Supergirl debuted at its new home with a 1.1. Its 3.02 million viewers were the most in its time period in nearly eight years, according to the network. The show also started well on CBS last fall before leveling off.

On CBS, Big Bang Theory rated a 3.3, down 3%, and Kevin Can Wait slid 13% to 2.1, before the season premiere of 2 Broke Girls at 1.7, up 6% over last year’s premiere. Scorpion slid 28% to a 1.3.

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars rated a 1.6, down 6%, and Conviction a 0.9, down a tenth.

On Fox, Gotham and Lucifer both scored a 1.1, which was flat for Lucifer and down a tenth for Gotham.

On The CW, a repeated of No Tomorrow led out of Supergirl.

Timeless was off 21% from its series debut on NBC, while The Voice stayed flat.