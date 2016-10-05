NBC’s Promo Push for ‘Timeless’ Intensifies: 374.3 Million TV Ad Impressions in One Week

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Oct. 2).

NBC has only intensified its big promo push for time-travel drama Timeless. It topped our last chart with 286.1 million TV ad impressions. This time it repeats at No. 1 with 374.3 million. Fox also makes a return appearance on our chart with Lethal Weapon, while ABC and CBS show up with new entrants: Conviction and Scorpion, respectively. Representing for cable at No. 5: USA with its Chrisley Knows Best promo.

Related: ‘Timeless’ Premieres Solid, ‘Conviction’ Soft

1) Timeless, NBC

Impressions: 374,319,395

Imp. Types: National 79%, Local 16%, VOD/OTT 5%

Avg. View Rate: 91.75%

In-network Value: $6,647,940

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,515,201

2) Conviction, ABC

Impressions: 350,652,849

Imp. Types: National 80%, Local 16%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 83.05%

In-network Value: $3,984,713

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,435,458

3) Scorpion, CBS

Impressions: 197,642,329

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 91.39%

In-network Value: $2,717,072

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $187,053

4) Lethal Weapon, Fox

Impressions: 157,293,787

Imp. Types: National 68%, Local 29%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 86.86%

In-network Value: $2,877,889

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $846,598

5) Chrisley Knows Best, USA Network

Impressions: 154,439,147

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 95.99%

In-network Value: $257,654

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted, VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).