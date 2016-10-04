Primetime Ratings: ‘Timeless’ Premieres Solid, ‘Conviction’ Soft

NBC was the top broadcaster Monday night with a 2.6 rating/9 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Time-travelling adventure series Timeless debuted to a 1.9, while The Voice slipped 9% to a 2.9.

CBS followed with a 2.2/7. The Big Bang Theory fell 6% to a 3.4, and Kevin Can Wait dropped 11% to a 2.4. A two-hour season premiere of Scorpion scored a 1.8, up 13% from its finale.

ABC placed in third with a 1.4/5. Dancing With the Stars leaked 6% to a 1.7, while Conviction got off to a weak start at 1.0.

Fox finished in fourth with a 1.0/3. Gotham lost 17% from last week with a 1.0. Lucifer debuted a new season to a 1.1.

The CW earned a 0.4/1 with repeats of Supergirl.