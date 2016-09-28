NBC’s ‘Timeless’ Promo Gets 286 Million TV Ad Impressions in 7 Days
By Jason Damata
B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Sept. 25).
NBC’s promo for its time-travel drama Timeless racked up a massive 286.1 million TV ad impressions in just seven days, putting it in the quarter-billion-plus stratosphere along with Fox’s Damon Wayans vehicle Lethal Weapon (250.2 million). NBC has also continued heavy promotion of its ensemble drama This Is Us, while CBS has been giving plenty of exposure to its warhorse NCIS: Los Angeles, now in its eighth season, and its MacGyver reboot.
1) Timeless, NBC
Impressions: 286,112,416
Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 5%
Avg. View Rate: 92.87%
In-network Value: $5,022,449
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $631,741
2) Lethal Weapon, Fox
Impressions: 250,207,462
Imp. Types: National 71%, Local 26%, VOD/OTT 3%
Avg. View Rate: 90.26%
In-network Value: $2,634,710
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $641,508
3) NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS
Impressions: 234,047,513
Imp. Types: National 792%, Local 20%, VOD/OTT 1%
Avg. View Rate: 89.73%
In-network Value: $4,387,803
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $141,981
4) This Is Us, NBC
Impressions: 223,724,921
Imp. Types: National 77%, Local 18%, VOD/OTT 5%
Avg. View Rate: 88.89%
In-network Value: $3,794,345
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $363,242
5) MacGyver, CBS
Impressions: 216,152,939
Imp. Types: National 77%, Local 19%, VOD/OTT 4%
Avg. View Rate: 83.86%
In-network Value: $3,610,888
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $176,520
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics
Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted, VOD+OTT, and Local.
Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.
Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.
In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.
Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.
National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.
National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.
National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.
National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.
Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.
VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)
OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).
