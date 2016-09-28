NBC’s ‘Timeless’ Promo Gets 286 Million TV Ad Impressions in 7 Days

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Sept. 25).

NBC’s promo for its time-travel drama Timeless racked up a massive 286.1 million TV ad impressions in just seven days, putting it in the quarter-billion-plus stratosphere along with Fox’s Damon Wayans vehicle Lethal Weapon (250.2 million). NBC has also continued heavy promotion of its ensemble drama This Is Us, while CBS has been giving plenty of exposure to its warhorse NCIS: Los Angeles, now in its eighth season, and its MacGyver reboot.

1) Timeless, NBC

Impressions: 286,112,416

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 5%

Avg. View Rate: 92.87%

In-network Value: $5,022,449

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $631,741

2) Lethal Weapon, Fox

Impressions: 250,207,462

Imp. Types: National 71%, Local 26%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 90.26%

In-network Value: $2,634,710

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $641,508

3) NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS

Impressions: 234,047,513

Imp. Types: National 792%, Local 20%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 89.73%

In-network Value: $4,387,803

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $141,981

4) This Is Us, NBC

Impressions: 223,724,921

Imp. Types: National 77%, Local 18%, VOD/OTT 5%

Avg. View Rate: 88.89%

In-network Value: $3,794,345

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $363,242

5) MacGyver, CBS

Impressions: 216,152,939

Imp. Types: National 77%, Local 19%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 83.86%

In-network Value: $3,610,888

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $176,520

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted, VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).