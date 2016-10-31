Stars Still ‘Living Dangerously’ at Nat Geo

Related: Democracy Thrives, At Least in Hollywood

A new seasonof Years of Living Dangerously is back on rebranded National Geographic, with a corps of correspondents that includes Gisele Bundchen, David Letterman, Cecily Strong and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Executive producer David Gelber says the reporters have a knack for delivering important messages in an amusing way. “These are very smart, very entertaining people,” he says. “[Watching] this won’t be like eating spinach.”

Gelber is dismayed that the presidential debates came and went without much talk of the environment. “I’m certain that, 10 or 20 years from now, about the failure of the journalists to press Trump and Hillary on this question, we’ll be scratching our heads and saying, ‘What were they thinking?’”

The idea for the 8-part series was hatched years ago, during lunch breaks when Gelber and fellow exec producer Joel Bach were at 60 Minutes. They fantasized about launching a series dedicated to environmental issues. “This is one time where one of those fantasies actually came true,” says Gelber.