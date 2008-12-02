National Geographic First Up for Nielsen’s DigitalPlus

National Geographic Channel will be the first network to get second-by-second viewing data from DigitalPlus, The Nielsen Company’s set-top box service.

Under the agreement, announced Tuesday, NGC will get data from more than 330,000 set-top boxes from Charter Communications subscribers in Los Angeles, including second-by-second commercial and commercial pod ratings; commercial creative retention; and comparison between standard-definition and high-definition viewing.

“We’re committed to using both syndicated and proprietary research to get a richer understanding of what resonates with our viewers to help focus our marketing and programming efforts,” said Brad Dancer, NGC’s senior VP of research and digital media, in a statement. “Nielsen DigitalPlus gives us unique advantages in reaching our targeted audiences because it offers a direct link between set top boxes in subscriber homes and set top boxes in its People Meter panels, enabling Nielsen to provide context for the raw STB data and integrate it with a wealth of other datasets.”

Nielsen DigitalPlus Senior VP Jed Meyer added, “The rapid evolution of the television landscape is causing the media industry to look for better ways to measure viewer engagement with content, as well as retention rates across commercial breaks. DigitalPlus is another example of Nielsen developing measurement tools that address the needs of our clients and we applaud National Geographic Channel for taking advantage of the detailed insights that our service offers.”

Nielsen launched DigitalPlus in 2007.