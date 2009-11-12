National Council of La Raza Applaud Dobbs' Exit

The National Council of La Raza, which has crossed swords with Lou Dobbs on the issue of immigration, hailed his exit, saying it was a good thing for CNN and cable news.

"Lou Dobbs's resignation from CNN yesterday is an important step forward in restoring greater fairness, accuracy, and balance on CNN and cable news," said NCLR President and CEO Janet Murguia in a statement Thursday.

The shout-out came as no surprise given that NCLR was a founding member of the Drop Dobbs coalition, which comprised a number of groups, including the Southern Poverty Law Center and National Puerto Rican Coalition, seeking his ouster from the network over his position on immigration and immigration reform.