The National Association of Broadcasters is fighting with the Recording Industry Association of America over whether broadcasters should be required to pay copyright fees when they stream broadcasts over the Internet. Broadcasters say they should be able to stream free of charge, citing a 1995 law that exempts them from paying copyright fees on sound recordings included in broadcasts. The RIAA argues that broadcasters lose the exemption once their signal appears on the Internet. The fight is active in two arenas: the U.S. Copyright Office and the Federal District Court for the Southern District of New York, where the NAB sued the RIAA last month. Last Monday, broadcasters, the RIAA and Webcasters filed comments with the Copyright Office on whether the agency should continue its examination of the issue or suspend it and let the court decide. NAB asked the agency to suspend the proceeding; RIAA asked it to continue and to issue a rule that would require broadcasters to pay the fees.