Nathanson to head new unit
ABC Family and The Disney Kids Network are merging sales forces under the
direction of ABC veteran Laura Nathanson.
The new group, ABC Family & Kids, will handle ad sales and marketing for
ABC's Saturday-morning kids block, ABC Family, Toon Disney and other
Disney kids-oriented radio, online, syndication and print properties.
Nathanson will be executive vice president for ABC Family & Kids sales and marketing,
reporting to ABC Family president Angela Shapiro.
Nathanson was most recently executive VP, national sales manager
for ABC.
