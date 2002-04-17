Nathanson to head new unit

ABC Family and The Disney Kids Network are merging sales forces under the

direction of ABC veteran Laura Nathanson.

The new group, ABC Family & Kids, will handle ad sales and marketing for

ABC's Saturday-morning kids block, ABC Family, Toon Disney and other

Disney kids-oriented radio, online, syndication and print properties.

Nathanson will be executive vice president for ABC Family & Kids sales and marketing,

reporting to ABC Family president Angela Shapiro.

Nathanson was most recently executive VP, national sales manager

for ABC.