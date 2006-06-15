NatGeo, Winery Partner on Conservation

The National Geographic Channel has partnered with Chilean winery Veramonte on a summer-long public promotional campaign for the National Geographic Society's global conservation efforts. The campaign, "Dare to Make a Difference," launches June 15 and will be featured in some 1,100 national retail locations.

Consumers can receive a free DVD of popular Nat Geo programming, including Dog Whisperer, Megastructures and Is It Real? by mailing in a coupon found at participating retailers or visiting www.ngcveramonte.com. Veramonte, which has dedicated 10,000 acres to natural greenbelt at its 13,000-acre vineyard and winery estate in Chile, will donate money to the National Geographic Society and include conservation tips and links to the NGS Web page on its own site.

The joint campaign will include in-store displays co-branded by the winery and NGC, national on-air spots on NGC and its video-on-demand channel, and off-channel buys in more than 12 markets.

The National Geographic Society is a leading nonprofit scientific and educational organization which aims to promote conservation of cultural, historical and natural resources while increasing geographic knowledge.